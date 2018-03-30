29 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Filling Vacant Positions Should Focus On Competence

Luanda — Angolan minister of Transport Augusto da Silva Tomás Wednesday in Luanda said that filling vacancies in transport sector companies should focus on competence and merit.

The minister was speaking at the opening of the 1st Meeting of road transport company Unicargas.

The minister recommended strictness in the hiring criteria of staff for the administrative positions of any public company in the sector.

He stressed that in the selection for top positions it is important to take into account the competence, character and capacity.

According to him, these values compel the managers to respect the public property.

The official recommended those holding the main positions to be the main multipliers of the principles and activities for the implementation of values programme.

