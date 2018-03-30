Angola Produces for Free Trade Zone

Luanda — European Union has spent Euro 12 million to help Angola develop the "value chain" in its productive sector, so that the country can produce for continental free trade zone in next five to ten years.

The manager of the projects of the European Union in Angola, Paulo Leitão, told Angop Thursday.

He mentioned the Technical Assistance Services of the Institutional Support to the Trade Ministry (ACOM) as having been working to ensure the implementation of the project.

Speaking on the sidelines of seminar on Value Chain, Paulo Leitão said that ACOM has been working for two years to boost national capacity-building activities through training.

The official noted that ACOM has conducted studies in neighbouring markets such as those in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Namibia.

In Angola, it has conducted studies in the sectors with short-term export potential in the case of wood, fisheries and shellfish in the sector of ornamental rocks, such as granite.

He said that the project - among the Angolan Government priorities - has many challenges ahead, such as strengthening institutional capacities, companies, public services, improving the transport sector, infrastructure among others.

The technical work done by ACOM provides some basis for the implementation of the value chain.

Document of studies made in Angola and neighbouring countries serve as a reference for decision-makers in the government and private sector to boost the national productive fabric and make it competitive.

The Secretary of State for Trade, Amadeu Nunes, who was addressing an opening ceremony of seminar, said that the structuring model of the activities performed by Angolan public companies and institutions aims to guarantee the highest quality of service and a better product to the final customer.

The value chain consists of processing primary product, through the aggregation of several phases of transformation, making the produce a finished processed product.