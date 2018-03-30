Angola: Institute of Criminal Science Broadens Cooperation Base

Luanda — The Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem, in Luanda, is preparing to cooperate with other higher education institutions in the country and abroad, in order to raise the quality of the training it provides.

The information was provided on Thursday by the 2nd General Commander of the National Police, Salvador Rodrigues, who represented the Commander General, Eduardo Mingas, at the opening ceremony of the 2018/2019 academic year and, simultaneously, at the celebration of the six years of existence of the institution.

The officer advocated continuing police training, at a time when criminal phenomena have been a constant in society.

In the same way, he reaffirmed the need to equip police officers with better knowledge in the field of public security.

The director of the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem, Luís da Fonseca Cadete, announced the inclusion of two postgraduate courses in criminology and public security.