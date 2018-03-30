29 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - JGM and Petro Open Friday Eighth Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Petro de Luanda visit this Friday the Huambo JGM for the opening of the eighth round of the National Championship of first division (GirabolaZap 2018).

The runners-up, currently ranked ninth with eight points, will do everything to win the three points in contention and return the joy to their supporters after the elimination in the Afrocup by Supersport United of South Africa.

The tricolors team have not lost in the competition or conceded any goal in four games, with a balance of two wins and an equal number of draws. They have three games in arrears, against Progresso do Sambizanga, Sporting de Cabinda and Kabuscorp.

The club of the central plateau, which has a game to play against 1º de Agosto, has not yet won the championship in six games, losing four times and drawing two, taking the last position of the table with two points.

The highlight match of this round will oppose Libolo to the champions 1º de Agosto, a match to be played Sunday, in the town of Calulo.

Fixtures

(Friday - 30/3) JGM do Huambo - Petro de Luanda (Ferrovia Stadium - 15H00)

(Saturday- 31/3) FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico - Sagrada Esperança (Mundunduleno - 15H00) Académica do Lobito - Interclube (Buraco -15H00) Sporting de Cabinda - Domant FC (Tafe - 15H00) Kabuscorp do Palanca - Desportivo da Huila (Coqueiros - 16H00)

(Sunday- 1/4 ) Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul - 1º de Agosto (Calulo - 15H00) Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo (Coqueiros - 16H00) 1º de Maio de Benguela - Cuando Cubango FC (Municipal - 15H30)

Angola

Diplomat Highlights Importance of Macau Forum

Angola's outgoing ambassador to China, João Garcia Bires, highlighted the role of the Macau Forum as a medium… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.