Luanda — Petro de Luanda visit this Friday the Huambo JGM for the opening of the eighth round of the National Championship of first division (GirabolaZap 2018).

The runners-up, currently ranked ninth with eight points, will do everything to win the three points in contention and return the joy to their supporters after the elimination in the Afrocup by Supersport United of South Africa.

The tricolors team have not lost in the competition or conceded any goal in four games, with a balance of two wins and an equal number of draws. They have three games in arrears, against Progresso do Sambizanga, Sporting de Cabinda and Kabuscorp.

The club of the central plateau, which has a game to play against 1º de Agosto, has not yet won the championship in six games, losing four times and drawing two, taking the last position of the table with two points.

The highlight match of this round will oppose Libolo to the champions 1º de Agosto, a match to be played Sunday, in the town of Calulo.

Fixtures

(Friday - 30/3) JGM do Huambo - Petro de Luanda (Ferrovia Stadium - 15H00)

(Saturday- 31/3) FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico - Sagrada Esperança (Mundunduleno - 15H00) Académica do Lobito - Interclube (Buraco -15H00) Sporting de Cabinda - Domant FC (Tafe - 15H00) Kabuscorp do Palanca - Desportivo da Huila (Coqueiros - 16H00)

(Sunday- 1/4 ) Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul - 1º de Agosto (Calulo - 15H00) Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo (Coqueiros - 16H00) 1º de Maio de Benguela - Cuando Cubango FC (Municipal - 15H30)