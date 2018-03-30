Angola: Japan and Unicef Support DRC Refugees in Lunda Norte

Luanda — The Government of Japan has provided about USD 250,000 for the Kasai, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) refugee support operations in Dundo, Lunda Norte, Republic of Angola.

The funds provided enable UNICEF to continue humanitarian assistance in the areas of nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation, as well as the promotion of good health practices, UNICEF said in a statement.

The support of the Government of Japan joins efforts by the Government of Angola, UNICEF and other partners to support refugee families who have found peace, security and stability in Angola after being forced to leave their areas of origin in Kasai, due to the violent conflicts that swept across the region.

The donation serves to finance UNICEF interventions in community management of malnutrition cases, maintenance and expansion of equipment facilities such as latrines and basic showers.

The funding also serves to protect children, particularly the use of latrines, adoption of hygiene care and prevention, which are fundamentally related to violence against children and women.

Since the beginning of 2017, UNICEF has been supporting response actions in the nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation sector, child protection and social mobilization work with refugee communities in Lunda Norte.