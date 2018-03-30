29 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Japan and Unicef Support DRC Refugees in Lunda Norte

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Government of Japan has provided about USD 250,000 for the Kasai, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) refugee support operations in Dundo, Lunda Norte, Republic of Angola.

The funds provided enable UNICEF to continue humanitarian assistance in the areas of nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation, as well as the promotion of good health practices, UNICEF said in a statement.

The support of the Government of Japan joins efforts by the Government of Angola, UNICEF and other partners to support refugee families who have found peace, security and stability in Angola after being forced to leave their areas of origin in Kasai, due to the violent conflicts that swept across the region.

The donation serves to finance UNICEF interventions in community management of malnutrition cases, maintenance and expansion of equipment facilities such as latrines and basic showers.

The funding also serves to protect children, particularly the use of latrines, adoption of hygiene care and prevention, which are fundamentally related to violence against children and women.

Since the beginning of 2017, UNICEF has been supporting response actions in the nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation sector, child protection and social mobilization work with refugee communities in Lunda Norte.

Angola

Diplomat Highlights Importance of Macau Forum

Angola's outgoing ambassador to China, João Garcia Bires, highlighted the role of the Macau Forum as a medium… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.