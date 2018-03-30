29 March 2018

Angola: Diplomat Highlights Importance of Macau Forum

Luanda — Angola's outgoing ambassador to China, João Garcia Bires, highlighted the role of the Macau Forum as a medium where the interests and economic and commercial cooperation of the Asian giant intersect with that of Portuguese-speaking countries.

The diplomat, who made these statements to the Macao newspaper Clarin, according to a note from the Angolan Embassy in China, says that since the creation of the Macau Forum, the participating countries, including Angola, have already formed their own identity.

Just look at the volume of work visits, business, cooperation and action for technical and scientific development," said Garcia Bires.

On the other hand, João Garcia Bires was recently honored by the Angola-Macau Chamber of Commerce and the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Commercial Cooperation China / Portuguese-Speaking Countries.

The recognition is due to the contribution made by the ambassador to the development of the two institutions.

João Garcia Bires began his duties in the Chinese capital in December 2011.

