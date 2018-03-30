Nigeria: Army Asks Boko Haram to Embrace Amnesty

The Nigerian Army has called on Boko Haram fighters to lay down their arms and embrace the Federal Government amnesty programme.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relation, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said the window was still open for the remaining insurgents to be absorbed into the programme.

Chukwu made the call when troops arrested three Boko Haram suspects from Ngurore in Borno State.

He added that the troops of 23 Brigade Nigerian Army under Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday acting on a tip off arrested 3 suspected terrorists at Ngurore.

The suspects, Adam Yagga, Musa Kamsulum and Abba Djidoum were all from Darajimal in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The statement added that one of the suspects, Abba Djidoum, had series of gunshot wounds on his thigh and had confessed to have operated with the Boko Haram terrorists at fringes of Izza, Wudula and Blakule in Bama LGA of Borno State.

Chukwu added that the suspects were undergoing preliminary investigation with the 23 Brigade Provost Company.