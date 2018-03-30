29 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Media Should Be "Serious, Credible" Instrument - Minister

Lunda Sul — The Media should be serious and credible instrument that ensure consolidation and strengthening of democracy and development of Angola, said the minister of the sector João Melo.

The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the methodological seminar on "Journalistic reporting".

In order to achieve this goal, the minister recommended the professionals of the sector to pledge commitment with ethics and provide a responsible and quality service.

"We will continue to run regional, provincial and national training for the strengthening and 'proper functioning' of the communication system in the country," said the minister in his speech at the ceremony.

The three-day seminar gathered journalists and technicians from the institutional communication offices of various public bodies from the provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico.

Similar training took place in the provinces of Huambo, Cuanza Sul, Bié, Cuando Cubando, Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Uíge.

