Angola: Vulnerable People Benefit From Municipal Service Model

Luanda — A new EU-funded pilot project of Municipal Social Action is being implemented in some country's provinces, under the coordination of the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women.

The project, which was presented Thursday to the press by coordinator Ana Teresinha, is underway in the provinces of Uíge, Moxico and Bié.

The project is jointly implemented by UNICEF and the Consortium of Firms Louis Berger, Proman and PBLH.

The new pilot model is based on three key pillars - prevention, protection and promotion.

The experimental phase will last for four years and followed by its expansion throughout the country.