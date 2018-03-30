Africa: Tana Forum to Deliberate On Financing Africa's Peace, Security

The 7th Tana High-Level Forum on peace and security in Africa is scheduled to deliberate on ownership of Africa's peace and security as well as financing and reforming the African Union.

The forum will bring more than 250 participants including incumbent and former African leaders, stakeholder groups, peace and security experts from around the continent.

The annual meeting will take place in the city of Bahir Dar from April 21 to 22, 2018 under the theme of "Ownership of Africa's peace and Security Provision: Financing and Reforming the African Union".

In a press briefing, Chairperson of Tana Forum and Former President of Nigeria Olesegun Obasanjo gave today about the 7th Tana Forum said that the forum will deliberate strong solutions on how to finance and reform the AU in peace and security agendas.

The Chairperson said that the upcoming forum will generate ideas and views on promoting African-led solution on peace and security provision in the continent by Africans.

Hi said that the main agenda of the forum has aligned with the African Union ambitious to reform itself through reformation process, which has been implementing between 2017 and 2018.

According to him, the AU reform has includes institutional improvements at both political and operation level especially making a provision for a more sustainable funding for peace building in Africa.

In this regard, he said the forum is expected to provide opportunities to decision-making leaders and institutions to exchange experiences and insights on peace and security issues among themselves.

Tana Forum Secretariat, Communications Coordinator and Profile Manager, Michelle Mendi Muita said that the forum will enable leaders to explore options for innovative and joint action in peace and security.

The forum will set aside African leaders to develop and implement adequate and pro-active initiative in peace and security on the continent.

She said it is designed in order to share views, experiences and ideas in an informal and independent manner.

According to her, studies on peace and security as well as ensuring sustainable development in the continent by African's will be presented on the forum.

Furthermore, a paper entitled with "peace and security in African Countries" will be presented by the Chairman of the forum Olesegun Obasanjo, she indicated.

She pointed out that the annual book, which prepared by the United Nation Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) on East and Sub-Sahara African countries, will also be launched on the forum.

The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa is a platform for African leaders, stakeholders and pro-active strategists to collaboratively engage in exploring and exchanging ideas on African-led solutions to security challenges and its secretariat is based at the Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS) of Addis Ababa University.