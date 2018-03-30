Kenya: Sonko Suspends Top Finance Officials 'Interfering' With Audit Probe

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's Finance Executive Danvas Makori and Chief Officer Ekaya Alumasi have been suspended following claims that they are interfering with an investigation on a recent audit that unearthed loss of billions.

Makori, who held the Agriculture docket before he was transferred to head Finance, is alleged to be working for people fighting Governor Sonko.

A statement from the county's communications department said it had been established that Makori has been giving out information to people who were mentioned in the Sh21 billion syndicate during the regime of former Governor Dr Evans Kidero.

According to KPMG report released this month after it was commissioned by Governor Sonko, it emerged that Nairobi lost over Sh21 billion between 2013 and 2017.

The previous administration is accused for the loss of that money which the Governor has vowed to go after any person implicated in the allegations.

"However, Makori who was trusted to hold the Finance docket, is alleged to have gone behind Sonko's back and was in constant communication with Kidero, his associates and other people opposing Sonko," the county government's statement stated.

On Wednesday, while chairing a committee on construction of Fire Station in Kangudo which has stalled over graft allegation, Sonko said anyone implicated Sh21 billion will go home pending investigations.

"It does not matter who you are, where you come from or what you have done. This is serious business and we must all deliver and serve Nairobi residents as we had promised during the campaign period," said Sonko.

According to some multiple sources and detectives unearthing the Sh21 billion graft, Makori's constant communication with Kidero and his team would jeopardize investigations.

"The KPMG report is not a joke and its just a matter of time before you start seeing people being prosecuted. Makori cannot go behind his boss and start leaking crucial information to key people who were mentioned in that report, especially Sonko's enemies " said one of the investigators.