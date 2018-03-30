29 March 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Campaign to Take Politics Out of Schools And Universities

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

Pikin Bizness has, in collaboration with Save Salone, commenced a campaign to kick political discussions out of schools and universities.

According to Chairman of Pikin Bizness, Adonis Abboud, the aim of the campaign, which will continue even after Saturday's presidential run-off election, is to inculcate patriotism in the hearts and minds of students.

"We want to make sure that the curriculum of every school incorporates in their programmes of civic education patriotism two-hours a week. Let our children know the importance of patriotism because being a Sierra Leonean should be a pride for them," he said.

He implored politicians to be more patriotic and urged them not to take their political discussions to schools and universities.

Head of Save Salone, Murtala Mohamed Kamara said: "It is a powerful platform for change. The campaign is important at a time like this and it will go beyond the election."

He added that the purpose of the campaign is to stress to students that "You are a Sierra Leonean."

During presentation of campaign t-shirts, campaign manager of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), Dr. Alie Kabba, welcomed the initiative and stressed the need for collective work as a nation.

"We will continue to work as one country, one people. We are one family and Sierra Leone should be above all other things," he noted.

On behalf of the All People's Congress (APC), National Treasurer, Sanie Sesay, commended Pikin Business and Save Salone for the move, describing it as timely and important for the betterment of the country.

"We want to see a Sierra Leone that is united. There is no need for us politicians to fight because election should not be a do or die affair. As a party, we will continue to keep the peace we are currently enjoying as a nation," he said.

