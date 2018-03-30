Sierra Leone: C4C Will Declare Within 48hrs, Says Scribe

National Secretary General of Coalition for Change (C4C), Koigor Alicious Foh, has noted that the party would issue a statement within the next 48 hours to state which of the two parties in the run-off they would back in the March 31 presidential run-off election.

Foh, who was Speaking on Radio Democracy's 'Gud morning Salone' via telephone, said the leadership of the party was currently in Kono to thank their supporters for their support during and after the March 7 elections.

The C4C secretary General denied their leader, Chief Alhaji Samuel Sam-Sumana, had endorsed any of the two presidential candidates of the All Peoples' Congress (APC) and Sierra Lone Peoples Party (SLPP), adding that any pronouncement by the party would made official.

He said that party has not piled pressure on any of their supporters to support either of the two parties because they believe in the leadership of Alhaji Chief Samuel Sam-Sumana, adding that they would support whatever decision God directs their leader to take.

When asked as to why it has taken so long for the C4C to declare support for one of the two parties, he replied that they were at a cross-road.

"We are consulting the people of Kono on the decision we want to take," he said and appealed for calm and patience ahead of the decision of Chief Sam- Sumana.