Sierra Leone: 'NGC Stands Out As the Biggest Victim of Irregularities And Malpractices'

Chairman and Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) has claimed that the party is the biggest victim of alleged irregularities and malpractices that marred the outcome of the March 7 multitier elections in all regions.

Soon after the conduct of the general elections, political parties started raising serious concerns, alleging electoral fraud and malpractices, pointing accusing fingers at some officials of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

While local and international observers stated that the polls were peaceful, credible and transparent, few civil society organisations and some sections of the public have said otherwise.

According to Dr. Dennis Bright, the alleged irregularities were not only systemic but widespread, which was why they requested for recounts in Bo, Kailahun, Kenema, Bombali, Tonkolili, Port Loko districts as well as in the Western Area.

"On March 9, 2018, following the release of just 25% of the results, we released a statement reporting a series of irregularities identified in the voting process that would require a recount. We wasted no time in informing NEC through the Chief Electoral Commissioner of our observations, concerns and objections," he said.

Dr. Bright said they had already engaged the international community, including election observers, to share their views on the conduct of the elections and to warn against premature pronouncement on the credibility of the polls.

He added that it was now clear that a significant portion of the irregularities occurred after the casting of ballots, between polling stations and tally centres.

"Our nation is now confronted with the embarrassment of accepting the results of a sham election proceeding to a run-off, only to save the state," he noted.

The NGC chairman assured of his party's preparedness in principle to support the conduct of the presidential run-off, following the vacation of an interim injunction earlier imposed by a High Court Judge, but on the condition that NEC would have addressed all the alleged malpractices and irregularities raised by most political parties, including the NGC.