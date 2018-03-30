Sierra Leone: NEC 'Ready' for Presidential Run-Off Election

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) yesterday stated that they were ready to conduct the presidential run-off election slated for March 31. The distribution of electoral materials for the presidential run-off election has already commenced at the NEC Logistics office in Freetown.

The man in charge of logistics, Almamy Dumbuya, in an exclusive interview with this medium at their Wellington Office in Freetown, said preparations were ongoing when the High Court of Sierra Leone granted an interim injunction restricting them from embarking on any electoral activities.

He said the interim injunction, which has since been vacated, made it challenging for them to work within the stipulated time and to move materials from one area to another, especially to difficult terrains.

He revealed that they have had to work round the clock to meet the deadline of Saturday, 31 March.

NEC Western District Electoral Officer, Mahoni J.J. Ansu, said they would do their best to reassure certain Sierra Leoneans that NEC is credible.

"We are professionals and we want to maintain that. In electioneering process, a lot of people will say different things about the process but I am sure we can deliver an election result that will be generally acceptable by the people. This is the time Sierra Leoneans should have confidence in NEC because it is the only body that is charged with the responsibility of conducting national elections," he said.

"We will ensure that the right things are done. NEC is guided by rules and regulations and we will ensure that they are maintained," he concluded.