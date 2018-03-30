Nigeria: Borno Police Deploy 3,000 Officers to Fortify Schools, Others

Maiduguri — The Borno Police Command has deployed 3,000 personnel to safeguard the 205 schools in the state against attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, while reviewing the security situation in Maiduguri, said everything possible must be done to secure the lives of pupils and students.

According to him, the abduction on February 19, 2018 of 110 students from Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State must not happen again."We must, as a matter of necessity, not allow the abduction of any pupil or student from these schools being guarded by our men and women," he said.

Chukwu noted that the exercise was not restricted to schools.His words: "It is not limited to schools but extended to places where the students and pupils go to, including their homes and local communities.

"Even the nooks and crannies where the school children go must be protected. Government is not prepared to tolerate this type of embarrassment that led to the abduction of girls in schools in Borno and Yobe states.He also urged his men to intensify the patrol of markets, motor parks and other public places.

Chukwu told policemen: "You must make the best use of weapons and the personnel with you in protecting schools and other public places, like markets and motor parks."

On the alleged acid bath of Fatima Habu, a 500 level student of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), the CP said: "Even though two suspects have already been arrested, our investigation also indicated that Boko Haram terrorists have resorted to acid bathing of targeted victims in Maiduguri metropolis."