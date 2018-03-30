Zimbabwe: Impala SAMA Festival Roars in UK

Local musicians Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Sam Dondo will share the stage with South Africa's Mafikizolo in the United Kingdom today and tomorrow.

It is expected to be an exciting affair for fans in London and Coventry during Impala SAMA Festival that is being spearheaded by Impala Car Rental.

The London show will take place at Oasis tonight while in Coventry the musicians will perform at Sky Dome Arena tomorrow.

It will be a great experience for youthful musicians Muridzo and Dondo that are beginning to reach out to the international market while Tuku and Winky D will add the trip to their numerous tours.

Mafikizolo will bring regional flavour to the shows that are expected to be dominated by fans from Southern Africa in the Diaspora.

It is likely to be a memorable Easter holiday for the fans as they enjoy music from the southern part of the African continent.

The festival will be a reach-out campaign for Impala Car Rental as it seeks to spread wings to the international market.

The company's director Thompson Dondo said they are proud to be associated with SAMA Festival.

"We know that music reaches out to the people faster and easier. This year we are part of the festival that reconnects music fans from Southern Africa with their roots musically and also markets our cultural products to the international community," said Dondo.

"The line-up of performers is representative of various genres and it will bring together people of various music tastes. It is an opportunity for Impala Car Rental to connect with clients and potential customers as we push the brand beyond the continent. We intend to be the car rental company of choice locally and internationally."

He said tickets have been selling well and they expect full houses at the shows. The company has been involved in various music activities locally, hosting various big gigs including a mega event last year that saw all big names in the country sharing the stage with South Africa's Cassper Nyovest at the Glamis Arena.

The UK festival will be a first of many other tours that the company will facilitate in various parts of the world this year bringing together big and rising local musicians with renowned international acts.

Muridzo's manager Gift Petro said performing at the festival would give them a platform to enhance their international offensive.

"We are targeting the international market and we will have a number of shows outside the country this year. Taking part at SAMA Festival will help us push our mission in an emphatic way," said Petro.