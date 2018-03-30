Nigeria: Leaders Intervene As Waste Battle Takes New Dimension

As the battle for the control of waste collection in Lagos State rages on, party leaders, commissioners and the house of assembly have stepped into the fray.Despite criticism from stakeholders, Visionscape has continued to rollout and it appears that aggrieved parties may have resorted to more extreme measures as there are unconfirmed reports of violence.

There has been a stalemate as to how the state government can achieve its goal on Cleaner Lagos Initiative while the PSPs demand a more robust plan for huge investment on infrastructural upgrade by Visionscape beyond mere waste collection.

Consequent upon a meeting held last week Thursday, all parties have now reached an agreement which allows waste operators collect residential waste and enable Visionscape commit to scale up waste infrastructural development in the best interest of the people. In addition, the company will continue to provide waste bins and waste bags for all residential customers in partnership with operators of LAWMA.

The agreement also empower Visionscape to engage PSPs firstly on a short term basis and perhaps on long-term service arrangement and carry out intervention required to fill service gaps.

It was also learned that Visionscape will continue with its contractual obligation to Lagos State with the waste management infrastructure needed. At present, three transfer loading stations are at 90% stages of completion, three service depots are already completed and one engineered landfill is being built. However,stakeholders are of the view that Lagos State needs more than this to truly manage its daily 1300 metric tonnes of waste being generated.

All 350 waste management operators popularly called PSPs dragged the state government and Visionscape to court in January 2017 after the new environmental law was proposed. The new agreement is the outcome of the court's advice for a negotiated amicable settlement.