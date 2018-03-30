South Africa: ANC, EFF Resort to Disruption and Chaos

press release

Today the EFF, ANC and UDM coalition has resorted to disrupting and attempting to collapse the Council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay, because they know they will not win the Motion of No Confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip.

The Council meeting is still attempting to proceed, despite the constant disruptions of the EFF, UDM and ANC councillors.

Their conduct today has confirmed to the country that they can only respond with chaos and violence when things don't go their way. Instead of accepting the loss and moving on, they decided to hold the Council meeting hostage by refusing to allow the meeting to continue. They should be ashamed of their conduct.

This coalition of chaos and corruption, between the EFF and the ANC (with the UDM as hangers-on), has never had the best interests of the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay at heart, and that is why they will always fail. Their motion was always just about racism. The people of the Bay and the people of South Africa reject the hate-fuelled politics of the EFF, and reject giving the Metro back to the corrupt ANC. We must continue to guard against their hatred and continue to build a united South Africa for all.

What the public want is clean, honest government that delivers better services, especially to the poor. They want parties to work together against corruption, and they want leaders that bring our country together, not tear it apart. This project of co-operation, clean government, and unity, is the project the DA is committed to. We will commit ourselves to this project, no matter the hate and divisiveness of our opponents.

Now the Mayor and the coalition government must get back to delivering better government to the people of the Bay.

We thank those parties (ACDP, COPE, PA, and AIC) that stand with us on the right side of history.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance