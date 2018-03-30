29 March 2018

South Africa: 'We Are Under Siege,' Says Lesufi After Second Robbery At School in Week

Robbers have hit Dr WF Nkomo High School for the second time in a week, Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday.

Mabona said robbers had broken into the school and stolen two smart boards and abandoned three in the school premises.

There has been a recent spate of robberies at schools in Atteridgeville and Tshwane, with computers and National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) stock being stolen.

Robbers broke into Masizane Primary School on Friday last week and tied up the security guard, before making off with seven computers, two tablets and all nutrition stock at the school.

Another school nearby, Thohoyandou Primary School, was also looted on the same day.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the thefts were "devastating".

"We are under siege. How can criminals be allowed to target our schools in this manner."

