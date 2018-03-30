29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: National Land Forum - Does the Constitution Need to Change to Effect Land Reform?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

As the two-day National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Rights came to an end in Johannesburg on Wednesday, a number of key points emerged from the talks. One was whether amending the Constitution is really necessary to effect land reform now that political will around the issue has been galvanised. Another was that the current administration of land-related matters needs to change significantly. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Two days is a woefully short period in which to tackle the fraught issue of land expropriation without compensation, and this week's National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Rights did not pretend to supply all the answers.

By the time the land forum concluded on Wednesday, however, a reasonable consensus seemed to have emerged around some key points.

It may not be necessary to amend the Constitution in order to address South Africa's land reform imperative.

"Several voices indicated that there was no need to change the Constitution," said dialogue convenor Professor Quinton Johnson on Wednesday, in summing up the discussions.

This view was expressed most directly by the ANC's deputy minister of public works Jeremy Cronin, who said that although the ANC had not yet consolidated its position, "the...

South Africa

3 Killed in Johannesburg Taxi Rank Shooting

Three people have been killed and two left injured in a shootout at a Joubert Park taxi rank, Gauteng police said on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.