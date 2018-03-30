analysis

As the two-day National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Rights came to an end in Johannesburg on Wednesday, a number of key points emerged from the talks. One was whether amending the Constitution is really necessary to effect land reform now that political will around the issue has been galvanised. Another was that the current administration of land-related matters needs to change significantly. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Two days is a woefully short period in which to tackle the fraught issue of land expropriation without compensation, and this week's National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Rights did not pretend to supply all the answers.

By the time the land forum concluded on Wednesday, however, a reasonable consensus seemed to have emerged around some key points.

It may not be necessary to amend the Constitution in order to address South Africa's land reform imperative.

"Several voices indicated that there was no need to change the Constitution," said dialogue convenor Professor Quinton Johnson on Wednesday, in summing up the discussions.

This view was expressed most directly by the ANC's deputy minister of public works Jeremy Cronin, who said that although the ANC had not yet consolidated its position, "the...