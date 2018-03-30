Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Leader Says It Wasn't a Coup, Mugabe Overstayed His Welcome

Photo: Al Jazeera English/Youtube

President Robert Mugabe speaking to the Zimbabwean nation on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's television channel.

ZANU PF national political commissar for Youth Wing said there was never a coup in Zimbabwe as the military who removed Ndabaningi Sithole from the presidency during the 1976 Mgagao Declaration were the same who ordained ousted President Robert Mugabe to become the party leader in Chimoio.

Godfrey Tsenengamu was addressing party youths at a rally held at Sakubva Beit Hall in Mutare this week.

"We want to inform those who are moving around saying soldiers involved themselves in party politics. There was never a coup in Zimbabwe. The same soldiers who removed Ndabaningi from the helm of the party through the Mgagawo Declaration are the same men who ordained Mugabe to be party leader in 1976. He (Mugabe) was later endorsed as party leader at the 1977 Chimoio congress.

Tsenengamu said Mugabe was not the sole founder of the party, adding that Zanu PF was formed at Enos Nkala's house in Highfields with Ndabaningi Sithole as the President, Leopold Takawira as deputy, national chairman Hebert Chitepo and Robert Mugabe as secretary general after their breakaway from ZAPU which was led by Joshua Nkomo.

He said Mugabe should not cry foul over the coup, adding, "he had overstayed his welcome in the party".

"Even if you are a good dancer, there is a time you should give others a chance to dance on the stage. In the Bible it's not Moses who took the Israelites to the Promised Land. He passed on the baton to Joshua and Caleb who completed the journey," said Tsenengamu.

He added that in 2013 people voted for Mugabe in anticipation that he was going to indigenise, employ and empower but he only created one post at Air Zimbabwe for his son in law Simba Chikore.

"We gave him (Mugabe) 61 percent victory during 2013 elections but he only created one job for his son in law Simba Chikore at Air Zimbabwe," said Tsenengamu.