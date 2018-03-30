29 March 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Our Advice to General Sitole - Don't Do It

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Dianne Kohler Barnard MP

Media reports today suggest that the new National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has tried to quash complaints against the very man he intends to announce as the head of Crime Intelligence at 15:00

We watched as former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega did more or less the same thing, announcing provincial heads - one of whom had a criminal record. She only just survived the egg all over her face by quickly withdrawing and replacing him.

There should be absolutely no question of the integrity of the person due to take over what is arguably the most corrupt entity within the SAPS which as the IPID said in Parliament today, has seen 15 years of wholesale looting. We have written to General Sitole to express our views in this regard.

If there are clouds over the head of Major-General Peter Jacobs - which seem to involve at least four pending internal complaints against him - our advice to General Sitole is: Don't do it.

South Africans deserve better. We cannot take the chance of putting in another Richard Mdluli.

Dianne Kohler Barnard MP

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Police

South Africa

3 Killed in Johannesburg Taxi Rank Shooting

Three people have been killed and two left injured in a shootout at a Joubert Park taxi rank, Gauteng police said on… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.