30 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Prisons Fall to Al Ahly

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenya Prisons suffered their first defeat in their third match of the ongoing men's African Volleyball Club championship on Thursday at Ahly Hall in Cairo, Egypt.

The Kenyan warders lost 3-0 to record champions Al Ahly of Egypt in their pool A encounter.

Ahly swept past Kenya Prisons 25-12, 25-18 and 25-17 to clinch their third victory in three matches, while Prisons have won twice and lost once.

Victory for Prisons would have seen them inch closer to securing a last eight slot with two matches to spare, but will need to rejuvenate their ambitions with wins over Police of Cote d'Ivoire and Nemostar of Uganda in the remaining two games.

The Paul Muthinja-led Prisons got their campaign off to a winning start after beating Lesotho's Redskin 3-0 sets on Tuesday.

The Kenyan warders won 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 in the match and beat Democratic Republic of Congo's Espoir 3-0 to make it two wins in a row on Wednesday.

They overcame the weak start to overpower their opponents 26-24, 25-21 and 25-17.

A record 24 teams are taking part in this year's competition and have been divided into four pools of six teams each.

Favourite teams Ahly, El Guish, Smouha and Aviation (Egypt), beside the Libyan Swehly, Ahly BeniGhazi and Kenya's GSU maintained their victories to stay unbeaten after Day 3 Thursday.

Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National Champions GSU on Thursday made it three wins on the trot after beating Cameroon's Port 3-0.

The Kenyan side won 25-19, 25- 23 and 28- 26 in their pool D encounter at the Ahly Hall to move one win away from reaching the knockout stage of the competition.

