29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gauteng Health - Department Gives Itself Four Years to Pay Supplier Debt

Gauteng Health Department is to enter into a payment plan with suppliers that will see cash-strapped department pay off debt over a maximum of four years. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

Businesses supplying a variety of services to the Gauteng Department of Health are being made to wait more than three months for payment.

This is despite Treasury regulations stating that businesses who provide services to government are to be paid within a period of 30 days.

"They expect (Gauteng health department) you to service their orders and if you don't they cancel their orders and blacklist you," said one of the department's suppliers who asked not to be named.

But this is not a new problem. According to DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom, this has been an issue faced by suppliers for the past three years.

Lesemang Matuka, spokesperson for the Gauteng department of health, blamed the non-payment on "severe liquidity challenges".

This he said was due to a "misalignment between the increase in the burden of disease, increase in population and the above average increase of medical inflation with the budget."

According to Matuka the tough economic conditions, high unemployment rate and the technical recession that South Africa...

