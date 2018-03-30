South Africa: Jacobs Among Cele's Top Cop Appointments

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday announced four top appointments within the South African Police Services.

Filling the position of divisional commissioner of crime intelligence will be Major General Peter Jacobs.

Jacobs was reinstated as head of the Western Cape's crime intelligence unit after the Labour Court set aside his demotion and that of Major General Jeremy Vearey in 2017.

The two men approached the court after they felt they were unfairly shifted to other positions. Jacobs and Vearey were instrumental in a gun smuggling investigation, said to be the biggest of its kind in South Africa.

Jacobs has a masters degree in corporate security from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom and has held several management positions within the police force.

Detective services commissioner

Major General Tebello Mosikili has been appointed as the divisional commissioner for detective services.

She was previously the national head of the family violence, child protective and sexual offenses unit.

Mosikili has 27 years of experience, 17 of which have been spent as an investigative expert.She holds a B.Tech degree from the Tshwane University of Technology.

Protection and Security Services commissioner

Major General Samson Shitlabane has been appointed as the divisional commissioner of protection and security services.

He has been with the police force since 1995 and climbed the ranks, first serving as a close protector in the protection and security service.

SAPS said he had held positions such as section head of VIP protection services and national commander for the deputy president.

Shitlabane has a bachelor of police practice degree and is due to complete a post-graduate diploma in management.

Free State commissioner

Cele announced that Major General Moeketsi Sempe has been appointed as commissioner of the Free State.

He joined SAPS in 1993 and moved up the ranks in an operational environment, serving as a station commander, cluster commander and senior management positions at provincial levels in the Free State.

Sempe holds an MTech qualification in policing.

Cele told reporters that the new appointments were of exceptional calibre and had "renowned credentials" in different fields of expertise.

He said that each new appointment had no less than two decades of experience within the police.

"We are confident that the new breed of leadership will improve efficiency and effectiveness in the business of Policing."

Cele said that the fight against crime required crime intelligence that was "focused and progressive".

Cele concluded by saying that the "business of squeezing crime to zero continues".

Source: News24