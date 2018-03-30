South Africa: Four Arrested and Three Firearms Recovered and Seized

press release

A team of detectives have arrested four men following an intelligence driven operation on Wednesday, 28 March 2018 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Tshwane West Cluster Trio task team comprises of experienced detectives and it was established to deal with serious and violent crimes.

The group is allegedly involved in a house robbery which occurred on Saturday, 24 March 2018 at Knoppieslaagte, and they were arrested separately in Diepsloot Extensions 4, 8 and 22.

During the arrest police recovered and seized two rifles, a 9mm pistol and 105 rounds of live ammunition.

All suspects are age between 28 and 36, more charges and arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage.

They will appear briefly before Atteridgeville Magistrates' Court soon.

A case of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition is opened at Erasmia SAPS for further police investigation.