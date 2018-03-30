29 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Arrested and Three Firearms Recovered and Seized

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A team of detectives have arrested four men following an intelligence driven operation on Wednesday, 28 March 2018 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Tshwane West Cluster Trio task team comprises of experienced detectives and it was established to deal with serious and violent crimes.

The group is allegedly involved in a house robbery which occurred on Saturday, 24 March 2018 at Knoppieslaagte, and they were arrested separately in Diepsloot Extensions 4, 8 and 22.

During the arrest police recovered and seized two rifles, a 9mm pistol and 105 rounds of live ammunition.

All suspects are age between 28 and 36, more charges and arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage.

They will appear briefly before Atteridgeville Magistrates' Court soon.

A case of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition is opened at Erasmia SAPS for further police investigation.

South Africa

3 Killed in Johannesburg Taxi Rank Shooting

Three people have been killed and two left injured in a shootout at a Joubert Park taxi rank, Gauteng police said on… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.