29 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Helenvale Woman in Court for Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Port Elizabeth — A 45-year-old Helenvale woman appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrates' Court yesterday, 28 March 2018 on charges of fraud.

It is alleged that the Department of Health opened two cases of fraud in February 2018 after suspicious sick notes handed in by two employees were queried by their company. On investigating the authenticity of the notes, Livingstone Hospital noted the discrepancies in the notes. In one case, the employee 'consulted' the same doctor twice however different practice numbers were written on the notes and the signatures differed. In the second case, the practice number of the 'doctor' was not valid.

Investigations led police to a house in Reginald Street yesterday, where they confiscated 40 blank certificates and two stamps of Livingstone Hospital. The blank certificates are photocopies. Magdalena Chesney was charged on two cases of fraud and was released on a warning to appear again on 10 April 2018. The sick notes were sold between R80 - R150.

Anyone who may suspect that false sick certificates may have been handed in by employees on a Livingstone Hospital pad is asked to contact D/Const Ursula Smit at SAPS Gelvandale on 0837335800.

South Africa

3 Killed in Johannesburg Taxi Rank Shooting

Three people have been killed and two left injured in a shootout at a Joubert Park taxi rank, Gauteng police said on… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.