29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Listeriosis - MPs Call for Standardised Food Safety Guidelines

The listeriosis outbreak has highlighted two key issues which emerged during Wednesday's update in Parliament. A lack of standardised food safety guidelines and the possible economic implications of the outbreak which left MPs wanting to know what will be done next about listeriosis. By SUNÉ PAYNE.

Almost three weeks since meat products were recalled by the national department of health, listeriosis came under the spotlight during a joint meeting between parliamentary committees and their departments on Wednesday. Present in the meeting were officials from the departments of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, trade and industry as well as health.

Immediately, MPs questioned the department of Trade and Industry on why there are no specific guidelines for standardised manufacturing and preparation for meat products, particularly in light of listeriosis found in cold, processed meats such as polony and Vienna sausages.

DA MP Evelyn Wilson who requested that there needs to be uniform standards for food manufacturing and processing, especially for cold meat preparation.

"It's pretty clear we need to write a proper standard for all meat products," said Rob Davies, minister of Trade and Industry.

Several times during the meeting members of the agriculture, forestry and fisheries committee as well as the...

