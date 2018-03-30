29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Retracts Peter Dutton's Offer to Help White South African Farmers

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Flags of Australia (left) and South Africa (right).
analysis

The Australian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have effectively retracted Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's offensive remarks but without slapping him down. By PETER FABRICIUS.

South Africa and Australia have officially ended the row between them over Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's offer to help "persecuted" white South African farmers.

Both sides have confirmed that "the case is now closed".

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop effectively resolved the dispute by implicitly refuting Dutton's offer to help South African farmers on the basis of their skin colour. But they have not directly slapped him down nor has he retracted his remarks.

Dutton had told media he believed white farmers deserved "special attention" because they faced violence and land seizures.

"If you look at the footage and read the stories, you hear the accounts, it's a horrific circumstance they face," the Daily Telegraph quoted him as saying at the time.

"We have the potential to help some of these people that are being persecuted."

Dutton said he had directed his department to explore whether the farmers could be accepted into Australia through refugee, humanitarian or other visas, including the in-country persecution visa category.

"I do...

More on This

Organisers Plan More Protests in Australia

One of the organisers of the "March for South Africa" event in Brisbane, Australia, said that more rallies have been… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.