South Africa: Tourism On Green Tourism Incentive Programme Application Window Opening On 1 April 2018

press release

The Department of Tourism encourages small and micro tourism enterprises seeking to move towards cleaner and renewable energy sources to apply for the second window period of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), which will open from 01 April to 30 June 2018.

The GTIP initiative focuses on the implementation of renewable energy generation and efficiency solutions that will assist private sector tourism enterprises to reduce input costs, thus facilitating increased competitiveness and operational sustainability.

The programme offers the following to qualifying small and micro tourism enterprises:

90% of the cost for a new energy-efficiency audit or the full cost for reviewing an existing energy-efficiency audit; and

grant funding to qualifying small and micro enterprises on a sliding scale from 30% to 90% - capped at R 1 million

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) manages the GTIP on behalf of the Department of Tourism. The National Cleaner Production Centre of South Africa is the appointed technical partner for the programme to conduct energy efficiency audits and determine the best possible solutions to be implemented.

Applications for the GTIP initiative will only be accepted during the set three-month application window from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018.

For more information, application forms and guidelines on GTIP visit the IDC website at www.idc.co.za and enquiries can be directed to gtip@idc.co.za .

Issued by: Department of Tourism