29 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Tourism On Green Tourism Incentive Programme Application Window Opening On 1 April 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Tourism encourages small and micro tourism enterprises seeking to move towards cleaner and renewable energy sources to apply for the second window period of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), which will open from 01 April to 30 June 2018.

The GTIP initiative focuses on the implementation of renewable energy generation and efficiency solutions that will assist private sector tourism enterprises to reduce input costs, thus facilitating increased competitiveness and operational sustainability.

The programme offers the following to qualifying small and micro tourism enterprises:

90% of the cost for a new energy-efficiency audit or the full cost for reviewing an existing energy-efficiency audit; and

grant funding to qualifying small and micro enterprises on a sliding scale from 30% to 90% - capped at R 1 million

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) manages the GTIP on behalf of the Department of Tourism. The National Cleaner Production Centre of South Africa is the appointed technical partner for the programme to conduct energy efficiency audits and determine the best possible solutions to be implemented.

Applications for the GTIP initiative will only be accepted during the set three-month application window from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018.

For more information, application forms and guidelines on GTIP visit the IDC website at www.idc.co.za and enquiries can be directed to gtip@idc.co.za .

Issued by: Department of Tourism

South Africa

3 Killed in Johannesburg Taxi Rank Shooting

Three people have been killed and two left injured in a shootout at a Joubert Park taxi rank, Gauteng police said on… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.