29 March 2018

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gwaunza New Deputy Chief Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wongai Zhangazha

SUPREME Court judge Elizabeth Gwaunza will today be sworn in as deputy chief justice, completing the full structure of the judiciary and ending months of speculation.

Gwaunza will be appointed in terms of the new constitution following the gazetting of Constitutional Amendment (Number One) in September last year, which gives the president powers to appoint Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and High Court Judge President after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

She was appointed as a judge of the High Court in August 1998 and in November 2002 was promoted to the Supreme Court in November.

The new deputy chief justice was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court bench after Justice Vernanda Ziyambi. She started work as a legal practitioner of the High Court in 1987.

Gwaunza is filling the post left vacant by Chief Justice Justice Luke Malaba who held the position before his elevation last year. Malaba was appointed by former president Robert Mugabe in terms of the constitution which then provided for public interviews to be held by the JSC.

She was the founding member and past president of the Zimbabwe Association of Women Judges and member of the International Association of Women Judges. She also chaired the Wills and Inheritance Project -- a joint venture of Britain's Department for International Development and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF Sets Primary Polls Date

PF will hold primary elections on May 5 to elect council and National Assembly candidates, who will represent the party… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.