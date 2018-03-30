Zimbabwe: MDC-T National Chairman Resigns

MDC-T national chairman Lovemore Moyo has resigned, citing what he said was the party's deviation from its founding principles and values.

Moyo, who at one time served as Speaker of Parliament, told the Zimbabwe Independent yesterday evening it had become untenable for him to continue associating with the party given the violation of the constitution and the emerging culture of violence.

Disgruntled MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe, secretary-general Douglas Mwozora and other officials were attacked by perceived supporters of MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa during former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera in February, at a time Chamisa and Khupe were battling to control the party.

MDC-T youths linked to the two leaders were also involved in bloody clashes in Bulawayo in March.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from my position of national chairman of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party and also as its card carrying member. My decision is based on the developments in the party where we have deviated from a number of founding values and fundamental principles that gave birth to the MDC. This deviation is something that I cannot continue to be part and parcel to. There are also other developments that have taken place within the MDC-T party in the recent weeks and months that have necessitated my move to resign today," Moyo said.

Chief among Moyo's grievances was the party's failure to abide by what he described as tenets of constitutionalism, arguing the party was now a jungle where operating guidelines espoused in the constitution had been thrown out of the window.

"I cannot continue to associate myself with a party that has deviated from its noble founding values and principles of non-violence, non-tribalism, and constitutionalism," Moyo said.

"... Let me state that the appointment of the two vice-presidents by the late president of the party, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was unconstitutional. The party's constitution as amended in 2014 in Harare was tacit that the party would have one vice president and not three as we ended up having. This, to me became one of the first pointers that we were losing it as a party."

The former speaker said he was unhappy with the party's continued hobnobbing with "unpopular elements" in the coalition that has come to be known as the MDC Alliance.

"We have continued to speak out against unpopular elements in the MDC Alliance and our representations have not been heeded at all. When we gave the party presidency, led by Tsvangirai then, the mandate of seeking partners to a coalition or alliance ahead of elections, we were very clear on what we were looking for," Moyo said.

"The party told the leadership that we needed people with value and parties that would bring support to the table and what did we get? Nonentities who have no value whatsoever. We needed the Mashonaland support because we in the Matabeleland region had our cards right," he added.

He revealed he has also taken issue with the emergence of violence that has rockedthe MDC party of late, saying such behaviour was "un-MDC".

"When the MDC was founded, violence was never tolerated. We made it clear we wanted to be a different party. But what has been happening in the party is un-MDC.

"Violence is now the order of the day and once this becomes your tool to hold onto power, some of us decide to disengage because we simply do not believe in violence," he said.

Moyo added he had communicated his decision to step down to Chamisa during a telephone conversation.

"I have alerted the acting president (Chamisa) of my decision. I have been open with him on these and other issues. I hope he is clear on this decision and why I have taken it," he said.

Moyo said he will remain an active member of the political arena, saying he would advise the nation soon on his next course of action.