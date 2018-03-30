Nigeria: Don't Declare Emergency Rule in Benue, Taraba, Group Tells Buhari

Makurdi — A socio-cultural organisation, Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) has advised against President Muhammadu Buhari against heeding the call by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore asking for the declaration of emergency rule in Benue and Taraba states. It said the move was tantamount to inviting another civil war in the country.

TYO's President-General, Comrade Timothy Hembaor, at a press conference yesterday in Makurdi said the consequences of a civil war were better imagined."We strongly condemn the statement credited to Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore calling on President Muhamadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Benue and Taraba over the implementation of the anti-open grazing and ranches establishment law being implemented in the two states."

In a tacit endorsement of Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma's indictment of security agencies in the ongoing killings in the land, he accused the Federal Government of complicity and alleged incapacity to protect Benue people.Hembaor threatened that his organisation would not hesitate to mobilise members to defend their inheritance.

He alleged that the herders' body was a terrorist organisation being sponsored by influential government officials to unleash terror on Nigerians with a conquest agenda in their mind.

His words: "What is now news is the arrogant nature and manner they are freely implementing their agenda. Only last week at a press conference, published by the media, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, as usual, called on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Benue and Taraba states.

"This call cannot be taken for granted for we all know where it is coming from and the group is speaking the mind of the Federal Government, led by their kinsman."With these facts in mind, we call on President Buhari to for once, live above board and shun the temptation of throwing the country into a lawless state and calamity."It is very unfortunate that it is the same people embarking on ethnic cleansing in Benue that are shamelessly calling for the declaration of emergency rule in the state."