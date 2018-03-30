Nigeria: Senators Laud Govt Over Approval of N20 Billion for Ikorodu-Shagamu Road

The Chairman Senate Committee on Land Transport, Mr. Gbenga Ashafa has commended the Federal Government over the approval of N20 billion for the rehabilitation and construction of the Ikorodu, Ogiji, Mosinmi-Sagamu Expressway.

In a statement yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos East lawmaker commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola on behalf of members of his senatorial zone on the attention by the government to address the deplorable state of the road.

He also commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his interface with the Federal Government in ensuring the approval for the funding of the project, saying that the rate of accidents and deaths along the corridor due to the deplorable would reduced immediately the project is executed.Ashafa also commended all the legislators from Ogun and Lagos East over their inputs in securing the approval.

According to him, "The efforts and the role that the lawmakers of the Eastern district, ably led by myself also helped in speeding up the approval. Having observed the perennial strain and discomfort that the above stated road project has caused our teeming constituents, I led the clamour of other legislators from the zone via my letter dated July 24 2017 demanding for the urgent attention on the road, which the minister graciously approved through a directives to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry to respond vide a letter dated October 18 last year. He said the completion of the project would improve the quality of life of his constituents.

In similar manner, THE Senator representing Ogun East on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Buruji Kashamu, applauded the Federal Government. He said the road was a petroleum distribution route and hosts several high value installations and industrial plants such as the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC). There are lots of huge man-hour and economic losses due to the deplorable condition of this road; including the unfortunate loss of lives on several occasions."

Kashamu added that the fact that the road has now been awarded based on the provision made for it in the 2017 Appropriation Act shows that if the various arms of government work together the people would be better for it.