West Africa: Waga's World Business Link-Africa Competition Tees Off in Abidjan

The West Africa Amateur Golf Association will today tee-off its premium event, World Business Link-Africa, at the Ivoire Golf Club in Abdijan, Cote d'Ivoire's capital city.

The two-day event that holds the promise of regional business and social integration is expected top attract players from all the golf communities in the region.

Secretary General of WAGA, Abel Edinomo says the body believes the event will contribute immensely to forging stronger partnerships between the different communities across the region and more importantly help boost business relationships

"Golf is a big catalyst for business integration globally and WAGA among other things want to help players explore the potential in different regions across our catchment space to grow.

"Again, forging partnerships among golf clubs and federations apart from businesses will eventually spike golfing activities across the region."This edition happening in Abidjan promises to be very rewarding, so many local African brands have been eager to register their presence through this platform," he added.

The event is a team event where each is registered by the sponsoring brand's name.Over 60 players from nine countries are taking part in this inaugural edition, which prizes include a holiday package for the team winner in Madagascar's capital city Antananarivo. The runner up and third placed teams will get an all expense paid holidays in Lagos, Nigeria and Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire respectively.

According to Edinomo, "these holiday packages are drawn to help expose the golf tourism potential of those destinations and we are hoping that one of the core objectives that WAGA was set up is being realized by giving exposure to the unique golf destinations on the continent and West Africa in particular"The event will end with a prize giving dinner at the club house on Sunday.