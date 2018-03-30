Egypt: Defense Min. Meets With Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi met on Thursday with Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting Egypt.

A red-carpet ceremony was held for the visiting delegation at the Defense Ministry headquarters.

The meeting took up the latest developments in the region as well as regional and international efforts aiming to uproot terrorism and attain regional security.

Both sides discussed means to boost bilateral military cooperation and exchanging expertise between Armed Forces of both countries.

Sobhi stressed the deeply-rooted relations binding both countries and the strong bilateral relations in various spheres, expressing keenness on furthering prospects of military cooperation with the aim of achieving more joint strategic interests.

Attending the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed el Assar alongside a number of top-brass and the Pakistani ambassador in Cairo.

MENA