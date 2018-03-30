30 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Defense Min. Meets With Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi met on Thursday with Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting Egypt.

A red-carpet ceremony was held for the visiting delegation at the Defense Ministry headquarters.

The meeting took up the latest developments in the region as well as regional and international efforts aiming to uproot terrorism and attain regional security.

Both sides discussed means to boost bilateral military cooperation and exchanging expertise between Armed Forces of both countries.

Sobhi stressed the deeply-rooted relations binding both countries and the strong bilateral relations in various spheres, expressing keenness on furthering prospects of military cooperation with the aim of achieving more joint strategic interests.

Attending the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed el Assar alongside a number of top-brass and the Pakistani ambassador in Cairo.

MENA

Egypt

Female Weightlifters Continue Grabbing Gold Medals

Egyptian weightlifters continued grabbing gold medals at the Youth and Junior African Championship of Weightlifting,… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.