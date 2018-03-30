30 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: All EGX Indexes Up, Benchmark Rises 0.8%

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes went up collectively at the close of Thursday's trading amid large purchases by investors after the losses reported over the past days.

The market capital gained about EGP 6.1 billion, registering EGP 974.17 billion, after transactions totaled EGP 3.153 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index increased 0.84 percent, recording 17,450.15 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) rose 0.87 percent, closing at 870.97 points.

Also, the all-embracing EGX 100 index was up 0.79 percent, recording 2,238.27 points.

