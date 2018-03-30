Egypt: EGX Gains EGP 10 Billion in Presidential Election Week - Report

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) gained about EGP 10 billion over the past week amid large purchases by foreign investors, pushed by optimism about an economic breakthrough following the end of Egypt's presidential election.

The market capital gained about EGP 10 billion, registering EGP 974 billion after transactions estimated at EGP 12.4 billion, the EGX said in its weekly report.

The benchmark EGX 30 index hiked 2.26 percent, hitting 17,450 points, while the EGX 70 index of the small and mid-cap enterprises slumped 0.83 percent, standing at 871 points.

According to the report, the all-embracing EGX 100 index also fell 0.59 percent over the past week, closing at 2,238 points.

MENA