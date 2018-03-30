30 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: EGX Gains EGP 10 Billion in Presidential Election Week - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) gained about EGP 10 billion over the past week amid large purchases by foreign investors, pushed by optimism about an economic breakthrough following the end of Egypt's presidential election.

The market capital gained about EGP 10 billion, registering EGP 974 billion after transactions estimated at EGP 12.4 billion, the EGX said in its weekly report.

The benchmark EGX 30 index hiked 2.26 percent, hitting 17,450 points, while the EGX 70 index of the small and mid-cap enterprises slumped 0.83 percent, standing at 871 points.

According to the report, the all-embracing EGX 100 index also fell 0.59 percent over the past week, closing at 2,238 points.

MENA

Egypt

Female Weightlifters Continue Grabbing Gold Medals

Egyptian weightlifters continued grabbing gold medals at the Youth and Junior African Championship of Weightlifting,… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.