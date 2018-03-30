Egypt: Lawmakers Stress Importance of Following Up Investigations On Egyptian Student's Murder in London

Head of the parliament's culture, media and antiquities committee Osama Hekeil held a meeting with the parliamentary delegation that visited London recently to follow up the developments of murdering Egyptian student in Britain Maryam Abdel Salam.

The delegation is led by the head of the house's human rights panel Alaa Abed.

During the get-together, they agreed on the importance of following up investigations held into the accident without practicing pressure on bodies conducting the investigations, especially as there are two aspects of the case; namely beating Abdel Salam and medical negligence that led to her death.

Abed underlined that the delegation met, during the visit, with the Permanent Undersecretary at the British Foreign Office Simon McDonald as well as other officials and the Egyptian doctor who was treating Abdel Salam.

In February, Maryam Abdel Salam, an 18-year-old engineering student based in Nottingham, was brutally beaten by British women of African descent.

Mariam Moustafa was assaulted outside a shopping mall at 8 p.m. on February 20 and fell into a coma before dying of her injuries.

The incident stirred condemnation of both the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the British Embassy in Cairo.

MENA