Egypt Welcomes Recommendations of Comesa, Sahel-Sahara Missions On Election

Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdy Loza said on Thursday Cairo welcomes the recommendations presented by regional and international organizations that observed Egypt's presidential election that was held on March 26-28.

Egypt is content with the report compiled by the election-observing missions of the COMESA and the Community of Sahel-Saharan States, Loza told reporters.

The report presented by the two missions tackled several issues with regard to the Egyptian experience in holding the election, including the relevant decisions as well as the measures taken outside polling stations by the National Election Authority and the security forces, he added.

The Egyptian official said the two missions stressed in their report that the presidential election was credible and transparent.

Meanwhile, Loza said Cairo will seriously take the recommendations presented by the two missions.

The Arab League will present its recommendations on the electoral process on Sunday, he noted.

MENA