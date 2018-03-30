30 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service

Egypt: New State Budget Focuses On Developing Education, Health

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Thursday he reviewed the economic and social development plan for the 2018/2019 fiscal year with Planning Minister Hala el Saeed.

In press statements after separate meetings with ministers, Ismail indicated that total investments according to the new plan are estimated at EGP 942.2 billion, an increase of about 46 percent compared with last year's figures.

Excluding the investment budgets of the private sector and institutions, this is the largest ever state budget, the premier said, noting that the budget bill has been submitted to the House of Representatives for approval.

Responding to a question by MENA correspondent, Ismail said the new state budget will focus on development programs of education and health, the construction of new cities in addition to upgrading the performance of government bodies and ministries.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the government bodies are expected to be moved to the New Administrative Capital in mid-2019.

Ismail also pointed out that the new budget set the price of petroleum at $67 per barrel and the US dollar exchange rate at EGP 17.25.

