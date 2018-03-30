30 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Let Easter Lessons Guide Your Actions, Glo Tells Christians

National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has called on Christians in the country to allow the lessons of Easter to guide all their actions.In a congratulatory message to Nigerians on the 2018 Easter celebrations, the grandmasters of data urged all to imbibe the message of the holy season and to promote love, unity and good neighbourliness which it said would lead to peace and general wellbeing of the country.

Globacom reminded Christians of the essence of Easter which is symbolized by the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the ushering in of renewal, hope, peace and joy. The company added that Christ's ultimate sacrifice on the cross is an absolute demonstration of selfless love, which should be copied by all to make the world a better place to live in.

"Easter period is the culmination of Lent and a vivid reminder to Christian faithful to deepen acts of sacrifice, peace and love for one another as well as the nation during the season and beyond.

Let us all continue to pray for peace and economic prosperity that will thwart the efforts of all centrifugal forces in the country", the company stated.In conclusion, Globacom affirmed that it would avail millions of subscribers on its network quality service delivery throughout the holiday period and beyond.

