Weightlifter Rania Ezzet won a gold in the 75kg category after successfully lifting 197kg. Algerian and Ghanaian athletes came second and third, respectively.

Egyptian weightlifters continued grabbing gold medals at the Youth and Junior African Championship of Weightlifting, currently taking place at Cairo Stadium.

In the +75kg category, Mayar Abdel Kader won a gold after lifting 190kg.

Abdel Kader also copped a gold in the 90kg category after lifting 190kg.

MENA