30 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2 Baba, Banky W to Raise Money for Eie's Electoral Programmes

By Jayne Augoye

Music stars, Banky W and 2baba are some of the Nigerian celebrities whose items would be auctioned to raise funds for Enough Is Enough Nigeria's Electoral Programmes.

Enough Is Enough (EiE) Nigeria is a non-profit organisation that seeks to promote better governance and political accountability in the country.

Other personalities whose items and time would be auctioned include Aliko Dangote, the Emir of Kano, Oby Ezekwesili, Jumoke Adenowo, Lanre Olusola and Tunde Bakare.

Others are Ibukun Awosika, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe and Mai Atafo.

"As preparations for the 2019 General Elections heats up, we want to increase our voter education and awareness campaign. Our special focus is to increase the number of Nigerians whose participation in the electoral process can change the types of candidates that put themselves forward for election," said Executive Director, EiE Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun.

Tagged 'Light A Candle', the fundraiser will hold on April 15 at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Shedding light more on the initiative, Ms Adamolekun, said, "As preparations for the 2019 General Elections heats up, we want to increase our voter education & awareness campaign with a special focus on increasing the number of Nigerians whose participation in the electoral process can change the types of candidates that put themselves forward for election."

Using an online and live celebrity auction format, the event, which also includes dinner and musical entertainment, will help in raising funds for EiE's RSVP which stand for Register, Select Credible Candidates, Vote not fight, Protect your votes. We will also be presenting the organisation's activities in the next four years."

In the past 8 years, EiE Nigeria has led youth-focused campaigns, mobilising the electorates to ask the right questions and make informed decisions during and after the electoral process.

The event will also drive discussion on voter education and awareness as well as reiterate EiE's RSVP message.

