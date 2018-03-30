30 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Government Welcomes Youth Participation in Economic Reviving Efforts

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said Thursday that the government welcomed the participation of businessmen, especially youth ones, in the country's sustainable development efforts, as part of Egypt Vision 2030.

Ismail's remarks came during his meeting with Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat, and head of the Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB) Amr el Segeini.

The meeting considered a number of initiatives, introduced by Segeini, on boosting cooperation between the government and the private sector in the transport sector.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

