Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Keen to Boost Coop. With Pakistan in Various Fields

Egypt looks forward to fostering cooperation with Pakistan in different fields, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted on Thursday.

In a meeting with visiting Pakistani Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Sisi said Cairo is keen to boost coordination with Islamabad on regional issues and files of common concern, notably the fight against terrorism, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

For his part, the Pakistani general confirmed the deeply-rooted relations binding the two countries and hailed the recent achievements that Egypt witnessed over the past period in the different areas, including the army's and police's victories in the ongoing "Sinai 2018" operation, the spokesman added.

Also, Hayat praised the underway mega national projects in the country aiming at achieving a comprehensive development, underlining that Egypt's stability is essential to the stability of the region, Radi noted.

The pair touched on ways of cementing bilateral cooperation in the military domain, Radi said.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the Islamic world, as they asserted the importance of stepping up bilateral coordination and joint efforts to enhance the regional and international peace and security in addition to countering terrorism and its funding sources.

At the end of the meeting, Sisi and Hayat emphasized the necessity of rectifying religious discourse and propagating the right teachings of Islam to prevent terrorist groups from using the religion as a pretext to achieve their political goals.

MENA