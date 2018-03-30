29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassagate - Grants Agency's Delays and Incompetence Enable Grindrod Bank to Score R160 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The South African Social Security Agency's incompetence will see some 5.4 million social grant beneficiaries who receive their grants using the Sassa card coughing up R10 in bank charges to Grindrod Bank, which will score a windfall of R54-million in April alone. Meanwhile, Net1/CPS has responded that the company cannot be prejudiced because of "shortcomings" in Sassa's processes with regard to repaying R316-million to Treasury for "additional registrations" conducted in 2013. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Within a few days, the consequences of Sassa's incompetence and mismanagement will directly hit the pockets of 5.4 million social grant beneficiaries who will each pay R10 in banking fees to access their social grants using their Sassa cards.

The situation has arisen because there is no contract between Sassa and Grindrod Bank, which provides banking services to Sassa, while Sassa transfers beneficiaries from the Grindrod account to South African Post Office PostBank Accounts.

On Wednesday, ANC chair of the portfolio committee for social development, Zoleka Capa, expressed displeasure that beneficiaries would be saddled with the cost.

"For a beneficiary to now lose R10 is too much. They will not be prepared for this loss. We need to work out how it will be refunded to...

South Africa

NEC Must Intervene to Save North West ANC

The walls are closing in on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.