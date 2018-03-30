South Africa: Sassagate - Grants Agency's Delays and Incompetence Enable Grindrod Bank to Score R160 Million

analysis

The South African Social Security Agency's incompetence will see some 5.4 million social grant beneficiaries who receive their grants using the Sassa card coughing up R10 in bank charges to Grindrod Bank, which will score a windfall of R54-million in April alone. Meanwhile, Net1/CPS has responded that the company cannot be prejudiced because of "shortcomings" in Sassa's processes with regard to repaying R316-million to Treasury for "additional registrations" conducted in 2013. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Within a few days, the consequences of Sassa's incompetence and mismanagement will directly hit the pockets of 5.4 million social grant beneficiaries who will each pay R10 in banking fees to access their social grants using their Sassa cards.

The situation has arisen because there is no contract between Sassa and Grindrod Bank, which provides banking services to Sassa, while Sassa transfers beneficiaries from the Grindrod account to South African Post Office PostBank Accounts.

On Wednesday, ANC chair of the portfolio committee for social development, Zoleka Capa, expressed displeasure that beneficiaries would be saddled with the cost.

"For a beneficiary to now lose R10 is too much. They will not be prepared for this loss. We need to work out how it will be refunded to...