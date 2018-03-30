South Africa: Parliament - Balancing Politics and Schedules While the House Takes an Extended Break

analysis

With about a year before the 2019 elections, Parliament on Wednesday decided it would go on a two-month mid-year recess, officially described as an "extended constituency period". Elections or electioneering were not words used as the ANC argued that it wanted to interact with people and that constituency work was part of oversight. Most opposition parties were not quite convinced. But what is unclear is the impact on an already heavy legislative workload - 47 Bills are currently before the national legislature and 22 more are expected in 2018. It's a case of balancing politics and parliamentary schedules. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

If Cabinet did not submit the draft laws by the end of May, those would not be dealt with, said Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli at Wednesday's joint programming committee.

Or as ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu put it:

"We don't have Bills before Parliament that are not before Parliament."

As the executive has now tabled three of the 22 draft laws it wanted to bring to Parliament in 2018, this end of May deadline already has been relayed through the leader of government business, or the liaison between the executive and Parliament, Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza.

It's one...