South Africa: Post #FeesMustFall Prosecutions of Students Compound an Initial Injustice

analysis

In large cases where the charge is "public violence" and where individual students were arrested under questionable circumstances in university residences, the NPA should drop charges altogether as in the case of the UWC 23. Not to do so is to perpetuate a serious injustice.

In a recent article, Shaeera Kalla raised the issue of ongoing court cases against students arising from the 2015-16 #FeesMustFall movement that swept South African universities.

Her argument, which I agree with, is that "the criminalisation of students seems to be the sole focus of these ongoing trials". Kalla cites the case of a black student activist sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a white judge, and argues that this is surely disproportionate - does an activist deserve to have his life ruined for participating in the protests? She makes the point that, while some young people did commit acts of violence that crossed the line of legitimate protest, the vast majority of protesters organised and conducted themselves in a peaceful way.

In her piece, Kalla also raises the question of the behaviour of the South African Police Services (SAPS) at the time of the protests. She says: "There is enough evidence that on a...